Tourists throng beaches in Goa to welcome 2020

Beaches in Goa came to life on Tuesday night with thousands of revellers making a beeline for seafronts to ring in New Year amidst tight security. A huge rush of tourists is seen at popular beaches like Miramar, Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Sinquerim, Keri, Morjim in North Goa and Colva, Benaulim, Betalbhatim, Pololem and Galjibag in South Goa.

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at various beaches and in the state capital to ensure that New Year eve revelry passes off without any untoward incident, a police officer said on Tuesday night. Police personnel are also manning roads connecting various beaches to prevent traffic congestion.

The coastal state is one of the favourite destinations for domestic and foreign tourists to ring in the New Year. Special bashes are being organised on the New Year eve that are expected to continue till the January 1 morning.

Celebrations are expected to spill over till January 2 as the state government has relaxed a ban on playing late night music for two days beginning December 31. Lanes leading to beaches villages in North Goa, like Calangute, Candolim, Sinquerim, Baga and Keri, Morjim are the main party arenas with crowds thronging in their thousands.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended his best wishes to people on the eve of the New Year. "On this occasion, I urge everyone to rededicate themselves and put in renewed and determined efforts to achieve socio-economic development and take Goa ahead in all areas of human endeavours," Sawant said in a message..

