Undertrial prisoner escapes from police custody after attacking Gurgaon cop with pepper spray

An undertrial prisoner fled from police custody after he allegedly sprayed pepper powder in the eyes of a policeman outside Safdarjung hospital here, police said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old prisoner was identified as Naresh, they said.

The Gurgaon Police on Monday took seven prisoners from the Bhondsi Jail to Safdarjung hospital for medical check-ups. Around 12 pm when Sub-Inspector Shyam Phool stepped out a police van, Naresh sprayed pepper powder in his eyes and escaped with the help of his accomplices, police said. "When I stepped out of the van, I saw three men rushing towards me. They fired in the air and gave the accused a spray bottle. He sprayed it in my eyes due to which I couldn't see anything and lost hold of Naresh. I somehow managed to catch Naresh, but his associates thrashed me, causing injuries to my head," Phool said.

Thereafter, Phool approached the Delhi Police and reported the matter. "We registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Safdarjung Enclave police station on Monday," a senior police officer said.

Naresh, who was booked for assault and attempt to murder, was in Bhondsi Jail for nine months. He was taken to the hospital after doctors from Bhondsi Jail said the man had kidney stones.

