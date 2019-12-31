Governor gives assent to WB Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday gave his assent to the West Bengal Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said here. The assent was accorded by Dhankar "after the clarifications sought by him had been duly made available by the state government," the spokesperson said.

The bill seeks election as chairman of the municipality of an individual who is not a member of the municipality and who shall get himself elected as a councillor within six months of the election as chairman, he said. The bill also contemplates constitution of Heritage Conservation Committee as also Heritage Cell in municipal offices, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.