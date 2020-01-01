Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 12:35 IST
Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shende, a resident of Shendepada in Vikramgadh taluka, was earlier booked for assaulting a man who stood guarantee for him in court in a case filed by Shende's estranged wife for seeking maintenance.

On December 19, when the police went to arrest Shende in connection with the assault case, he allegedly hurled a crude gelatin bomb at the security personnel and ran away, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said. No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that search was underway for the accused since then.

The police finally managed to arrest the accused here on Tuesday, Katkar said. He was booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 286 (rash or negligent act with explosive substance to endanger human life) and 224 (intentionally resisting lawful apprehension), and the Explosive Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TN: Heavy flow of devotees at St Soosaiyappar Church on New Year's Day

The St Soosaiyappar Church on Wednesday witnessed heavy inflow of devotees on New Years day.I extend greeting of New Year to all the people. At this juncture of New Year, I pray to the Almighty to usher peace, love and togetherness. We also...

Banks allowed to utilise Mallya's movable assets to clear debt

A special court here has permitted a consortium of 15 banks led by the State Bank of India SBI to utilise movable assets of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya towards repayment of his debt. The assets, comprising financial securities like sh...

Texans hope Watt can be difference-maker vs. Bills

The return of Houston defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve list serves as the most noteworthy subplot in the Texans AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, a fitting development considering the role both defenses ...

ONGC gets cracking at Panna-Mukta field; cost-saving measures reap dividends

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta whose control it regained after two and half decades and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shippi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020