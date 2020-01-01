J-K Lt Governor reviews NHAI, NHIDCL projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has asked NHAI and NHIDCL to expedite four-laning of the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The Lt Governor passed these directions while reviewing the progress of various projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a meeting in Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor directed NHAI officials to undertake the technical supervision of various works like earth-cutting along the highways. "The National Highway authorities should not depend upon the contractors engaged for the work and must take onus only on themselves for conducting the technical supervision to ensure the highest quality of work besides preserving the fragile hills," Murmu said.

To avoid untoward incidents as well as road mishaps and minimize the casualties, the Lt Governor directed the officers to install crash barriers at the accident prone areas. He also asked the officers to plug all unauthorized cuts along the road dividers on the national highways.

Murmu asked the civil administration and NHAI to ensure that no such unauthorized cuts exists. He also asked the officials to make the general public aware about punitive action against those found responsible for any such act. He asked the officers to undertake slope treatment along the roads wherever lateral earth-cutting is involved in hilly areas.

On the Ring Road project in Srinagar, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the progress of land acquisition, the spokesperson said. He said the meeting was briefed about the progress made in various projects under NHAI including four-laning of Qazigund to Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar highway which includes 8.45 km long twin tube tunnels, four-laning of Udhampur-Chenani and Nashri-Ramban road, four-laning of Ramban to Banihal section, construction of four-lane Ring Road to Jammu city and construction of four-lane ring road to Srinagar City.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the present status of various works under NHIDCL including the four-Laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, two-laning of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road section, Z-Morh tunnel and Zojila Tunnel along with the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, the spokesperson said.

