Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Governor reviews NHAI, NHIDCL projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:02 IST
J-K Lt Governor reviews NHAI, NHIDCL projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has asked NHAI and NHIDCL to expedite four-laning of the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The Lt Governor passed these directions while reviewing the progress of various projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a meeting in Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor directed NHAI officials to undertake the technical supervision of various works like earth-cutting along the highways. "The National Highway authorities should not depend upon the contractors engaged for the work and must take onus only on themselves for conducting the technical supervision to ensure the highest quality of work besides preserving the fragile hills," Murmu said.

To avoid untoward incidents as well as road mishaps and minimize the casualties, the Lt Governor directed the officers to install crash barriers at the accident prone areas. He also asked the officers to plug all unauthorized cuts along the road dividers on the national highways.

Murmu asked the civil administration and NHAI to ensure that no such unauthorized cuts exists. He also asked the officials to make the general public aware about punitive action against those found responsible for any such act. He asked the officers to undertake slope treatment along the roads wherever lateral earth-cutting is involved in hilly areas.

On the Ring Road project in Srinagar, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the progress of land acquisition, the spokesperson said. He said the meeting was briefed about the progress made in various projects under NHAI including four-laning of Qazigund to Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar highway which includes 8.45 km long twin tube tunnels, four-laning of Udhampur-Chenani and Nashri-Ramban road, four-laning of Ramban to Banihal section, construction of four-lane Ring Road to Jammu city and construction of four-lane ring road to Srinagar City.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the present status of various works under NHIDCL including the four-Laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, two-laning of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road section, Z-Morh tunnel and Zojila Tunnel along with the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...

Rajasthan: Infant dies after getting burn injuries in Alwar hospital

A newborn girl who sustained critical burn injuries when a fire broke out at a hospital in Rajasthans Alwar, has succumbed to injuries, a district official said on Wednesday. The girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital on Tuesday after she rece...

Thousands of Muslims take out rally against CAA in Kochi

Holding national flags and placards which read Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India, thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citiz...

Bedi has 'no authority' to cancel appointment of SEC made by

Days after Puducherry Lt Governor issued an order declaring as null and void the appointment of a retired IAS officer as State Election Commissioner by the territorial government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said Kiran Bedi h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020