Nagaland speaker laid to rest with full state honours

  • Kohima
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:09 IST
Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu was on Wednesday laid to rest with full state honours at his native village, on the outskirts of Kohima, in the presence of family members, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy among others. A funeral service was held at Yhoshu's official residence at Old Minister's Hill in the city, before his mortal remains were taken to Kigwema village.

Angami Baptist Church Council executive secretary Reverend Atsi Dolie read out the eulogy at the funeral. Hundreds of people had since morning gathered at Kimipfiiphe Ground in Kigwema, 15 km south of the state capital, to pay tribute to Yhoshu, before he was laid to rest.

Yhoshu died of lung cancer at a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning at the age of 67. He is survived by wife, 10 children and seven grandchildren. Describing him as a "kind-hearted and highly capable" person, the chief minister said Yhoshu's demise was a "great loss" to the state.

"He was a fine gentleman and humble person, always concerned about the Nagas. I value his commitment to the government and the people as the most trusted legislator of the 13th House. He will be remembered fondly," Rio said. Deputy Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said Yhoshu's death "created a vacuum, which would be difficult to fill".

Opposition Leader TR Zeliang said Yhoshu had always maintained a "neutral approach" in the Assembly. "He lived an exemplary life. Yhoshu was an honest and humble person," Zeliang added.

Born on October 1, 1951, Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district. In 2008 and 2013, he had bagged the seat as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and served as Adviser and parliamentary secretary of various departments. He joined the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018.

Yhoshu won for the third consecutive term from the Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly polls and was elected as speaker..

