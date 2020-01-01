Army's northern command chief visits forward bases in JK's Poonch

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's northern command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward bases and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on New Year day and reviewed operational preparedness. Accompanied by Jammu-based White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, the northern command chief visited the troops in Krishna Ghati sector and wished them a prosperous new year, a defence spokesman said.

During the visit to the sector, Lt Gen Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations. He was also briefed on the use of high-end technological equipment and innovations by the units on the ground to monitor intrusions and infiltration bids along the LoC, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Singh extended new year wishes to soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. "The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenge was also reinforced," the spokesman said.

