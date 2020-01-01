Rajasthan minister cycles to office to observe 'No Vehicle Day'

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh reached his office on a bicycle on Wednesday to observe 'No Vehicle Day'. The minister has directed all the employees of the department, except those engaged in enforcement duty and are differently abled, to come to office on foot or bicycles.

"The initiative is aimed at creating awareness and contributing in pollution control. We have more than 20,000 employees in the department across the state and they will not be using their personal or official vehicle for coming to the office," Singh said. "I too used bicycle which is good for health and environment," he said.

