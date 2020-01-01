Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan minister cycles to office to observe 'No Vehicle Day'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:40 IST
Rajasthan minister cycles to office to observe 'No Vehicle Day'

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh reached his office on a bicycle on Wednesday to observe 'No Vehicle Day'. The minister has directed all the employees of the department, except those engaged in enforcement duty and are differently abled, to come to office on foot or bicycles.

"The initiative is aimed at creating awareness and contributing in pollution control. We have more than 20,000 employees in the department across the state and they will not be using their personal or official vehicle for coming to the office," Singh said. "I too used bicycle which is good for health and environment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Four from IAF chosen for Gaganyaan, training in Russia: ISRO

ISRO on Wednesday announced that four Indian Air Force pilots have been selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan manned space mission program, whose astronaut training would commence soon in Russia. A day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh sai...

Delhi assembly polls in new year will decide city's fate for next 5 yrs: Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly polls to be held in the new year will determine how the next five years will be for the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. In an official statement, Kejriwal wished Delhiites on the new ye...

Pune: 19 held for attack on Cong office, Thopte condemns act

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office here by supporters of party MLA Sangram Thopte who were protesting against his non- inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, the police said on Wednesday. The MLA, however, ...

C'garh govt announces schemes to compensate labourers

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch schemes offering fixed compensation for registered construction and unorganised labourers in the event of death on work or disability. Under the schemes, dependents of a worker who dies in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020