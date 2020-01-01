Pune: 19 held for attack on Cong office, Thopte condemns act

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office here by `supporters' of party MLA Sangram Thopte who were protesting against his non- inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, the police said on Wednesday. The MLA, however, said it was not known whether they were his supporters, but said the act was condemnable and he accepted the party's decision.

A group of workers, said to be Thopte's supporters, attacked the Congress Bhavan here on Tuesday. They shouted slogans against the Congress leadership for not giving ministerial berth to Thopte, MLA from Bhor in the district and son of former minister Anantrao Thopte.

The police arrested 19 supporters of Thopte late Tuesday night for rioting and unlawful assembly, an official of Shivajinagar police station said. "We arrested 19 people who were involved in rioting, stone-pelting and vandalism. They were later released on bail," he said.

Thopte said identity of the culprits was not known. "I am sure they were Congress workers but they have not been identified, it is not ascertained if they were my supporters," he said.

There was disappointment among workers over his being left out of the ministry, but Tuesday's violence was "condemnable", the MLA said. "I will not support any such action," said the three- time MLA.

As to the post of minister, decision of the high command was acceptable to him, he said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers.

Meanwhile, Thopte's photo on a banner put up on the premises of Congress Bhavan was blackened on Wednesday. A video circulating on social media showed an unidentified man climbing a ladder and blackening Thopte's face and writing "gaddar" (traitor) on its forehead..

