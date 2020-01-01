13 trains delayed due to operational reasons in Northern Railway region
As many as 13 trains of Northern Railway were diverted on Wednesday due to operational reasons.
As many as 13 trains of Northern Railway were diverted on Wednesday due to operational reasons. The 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express and 15955 Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing from January 1 to 7 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.
The 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train journey commencing on January 3 and 6 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express train Journey commencing on January 2 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.
The 15933 Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express train journey commencing on January 7 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 20505 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express train journey commencing on January 3 and 6 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.
The 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train journey commencing from January 1 to 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train journey commencing from January 1 to 4 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.
The 15956 Delhi Jn.- Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing from January 1 to 4 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express train journey commencing on January 1 and 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.
The 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train journey commencing on January 2 and 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 15934 Amritsar - Dibrugarh Express train Journey Commencing on January 3 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. (ANI)
