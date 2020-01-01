Babita Rayudu takes charge as SEBI executive director

G Babita Rayudu took charge as Executive Director of SEBI on Wednesday.

An official release said she will handle legal affairs department, enforcement department and special enforcement cell (SEC).

Prior to her promotion, Rayudu was in legal affairs department in SEBI. (ANI)

