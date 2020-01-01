Priest electrocuted to death at Basukinath temple in Jharkhand

A 30-year-old priest was electrocuted to death inside the sanctum sanctorum of the famous Basukinath temple here on Wednesday, the police said. Two devotees from neighbouring West Bengal were also injured in the incident, the details of which are not yet clear. A probe has been ordered.

Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said the priest, Sumit Ranjan Jha, died after being electrocuted. The two injured devotees, Roshan Singh and Swapan Kar, were hospitalised.

Dumka Civil Surgeon Anant Kumar Jha said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Expressing grief over the death of the priest, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said a probe would be instituted into the incident, an official release said.

After paying obeisance at Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, pilgrims undertake an arduous trek to Basukinath Dham in Dumka district, around 50 kilometres away, to offer prayers. The pilgrimage to Baidyanath Dham is considered complete only after offering prayers at Basukinath Dham. The present structure of the Basukinath temple is estimated to be around 150 years old..

