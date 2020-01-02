Left Menu
MP: Flights delayed due to fog in Indore

Owing to poor weather conditions, some flights from Indore to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning.

  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Owing to poor weather conditions, some flights from Indore to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning. Indigo flight 6E 6013 departing to Delhi was delayed by 50 minutes.

Another Indigo flight 6E 655 departing to Mumbai was delayed by 2 hours while Air Asia flight I5 753 departing to Delhi was delayed by 1 hour 45 minutes. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), shallow fog is likely to engulf the city till Sunday (January 5).

The minimum and maximum temperature in Indore would hover around 13 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

