7 killed in road accidents in Odisha

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said. At least two persons were killed and four seriously injured when a car in which they were returning after having darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri rammed into a stationary truck near Duhuria junction on the outskirts of Kendrapara town early on Thursday, they said.

The deceased were natives of Kendrapara town, the police said, adding that the injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a serious condition. In Ganjam district, three persons were killed and two others suffered critical injuries after their bikes fell off a bridge at Kochinada under Digapahandi Police station limits on Wednesday.

The victims were travelling on two motor-cycles from Raijhol to Padmatola for new year celebrations when the accident took place. The injured were admitted to hospital, police said. In another road mishap in Balasore district, a motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near Bamapada area on National Highway No 16 near Balasore town on Wednesday, they said.

In a similar incident, driver of a tanker was killed and his helper seriously injured when the vehicle fell off a ghat road near Gumma in Rayagada district early on Thursday, police said. Police and Fire Brigade personnel retrieved the drivers body from the mangled vehicle, while the helper was sent to hospital..

