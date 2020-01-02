3 NLFT militants arrested in Tripura

Three militants of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in North Tripura district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Superintendent of police, North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty said acting on a tip-off a police team raided Panisagar railway station and arrested two NLFT militants.

Based on the information provided by the two arrested militants, police raided Dharmanagar railway station and arrested another NLFT militant. "We have seized a 9 mm pistol, six live cartridges, many bank passbooks, SIM cards and several other documents including extortion notices, extortion rate charts, from their possession", the SP said.

All three arrested NLFT militants were booked under sedition charge, extortion and illegal possession of arms. The NLFT on December 18 last year had served a "threat notice" to Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Mohan Tripura for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Parliament, police said.

The notice issued by NLFT self-styled secretary general D Uomthai also threatened the MP of "dire consequences and social boycott." The NLFT was founded on March 12, 1989 with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman. The outfit was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

A large group of 88 NLFT militants had surrendered with arms before the state government in August last year..

