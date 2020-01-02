Mohan Bhagwat reaches Indore for RSS meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached here on Thursday to participate in a five-day internal meeting of the Sangh. The meeting is being held in the backdrop of protests in the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Around 30 prominent RSS functionaries will also attend the deliberations, Sangh sources said. Apart from reviewing activities of the previous year, the strategy of the Sangh in the new year is likely to be discussed in meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

