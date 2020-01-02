Delhi: Police arrest 8 people, 3300 bottles of illicit liquor, pistol seized

In a major crackdown against illegal activities, eight persons were apprehended in seven separate incidents on Wednesday and illegal materials like pistols, cartridges, and illicit liquor were seized from their possession, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Pappu, Mohammed Afjal, Rinku, Aatish Saxena, Narender, Munni Devi, Sunil and Sanju.

According to the police, as many as three pistols, five cartridges, 3,300 quarters of illicit liquor and a vehicle were seized from them while they were transporting illicit liquor on January 1. The patrolling and raids were conducted under the ROKO-TOKO scheme of the Delhi Police, the police said in a statement.

The police said that a patrolling team nabbed Pappu after receiving a tip-off and an automatic pistol along with two live cartridges were seized from his possession. "An evening patrolling team apprehended Mohammed Afjal, who has been previously involved in two other cases, and recovered one loaded country-made pistol from his possession," the police said.

The other accused, Rinku was apprehended after the Narcotics cell of Outer North District along with beat staff carried out a joint raid and seized as many as four boxes (200 quarters) of liquor from his possession. "A team of Bhalswa Dairy Police Station apprehended Aatish Saxena during the patrolling and recovered a country-made pistol and one live cartridge from him," the police said.

Another suspected liquor smuggler, Narender was arrested for carrying 60 cartons (3,000 quarters) of illicit liquor and his vehicle was seized by the police. "A bootlegger, Munni Devi (name changed) was apprehended when the beat staff have been tasked to keep close watch over habitual offenders. The accused was carrying 2 cartons (100 quarters) of illicit liquor," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.