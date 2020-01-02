6 killed, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Six people were killed and 13 injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said. The bus was on its way from Surankote to Jammu when the accident happened at Siot, they said.

Police said a recuse operation, assisted by the locals, is underway. They said some of the injured are in critical condition.

