Delhi factory fire: Firefighter succumbs to injuries

A firefighter, who was rescued after a portion of a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people's lives by putting their lives under extremely risk in difficult circumstances. May his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

Eighteen people, including fire brigade personnel, were injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning, officials said.

