Assam govt bans strikes by oil and gas sector employees under

The Assam government has bannedstrikes by employees of oil and gas sector in the state forsix months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an officialrelease said on Thursday

Strikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers,drivers and their helpers of tankers in the sector have beenprohibited under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam)Act, 1980, the release said

This has been done in public interest and any servicein any oil field or refinery of any establishment orundertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleumproducts including natural gas will fall under the purview ofthis order, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

