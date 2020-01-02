40-year-old person found killed by elephant Erode, Jan 2 (PTI): A 40-year-old person has been trampledto death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR),forest officials said on Thursday

On Wednesday night, the body of an unidentified personwas found in the forest area and there were signs of anelephant attack, the officials said

Police have registered a case and begun furtherinvestigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

