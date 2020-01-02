Peeragarhi fire case transferred to Crime Branch: Police

The Peeragarhi fire case in Delhi in which a firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured on Thursday has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said.

A battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early in the morning, officials said.

"The Peeragarhi fire case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," an official said.

