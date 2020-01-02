Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Academy.

Calling it a proud moment, he said efficient fire services and disaster management are crucial for achieving the target of USD five trillion economy. Fire services and disaster management were neglected in the past, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.