Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:25 IST
Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College
Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Academy.

Calling it a proud moment, he said efficient fire services and disaster management are crucial for achieving the target of USD five trillion economy. Fire services and disaster management were neglected in the past, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March

India will host the 36th International Geological Congress, aimed at the development of Earth Sciences, in the National Capital Region NCR from March 2-8, the organisers said on Thursday. Described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event ...

Pak trying to arrange OIC session in Islamabad: Foreign Office

Pakistan was trying to arrange the next regular session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday. Farooqui made the comments at the weekly press briefing where ...

EastMed pipeline deal to be signed in Athens

Athens, Jan 2 AFP Greece, Cyprus and Israel were set Thursday to sign an agreement for a huge pipeline project designed to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe. The move comes amid tensions with Turkey over its own activities i...

Two-wheeler makers post sales decline in December

Major two-wheeler makers of the country, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on Thursday reported decline in their domestic sales in December, ending 2019 on a negative note. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL, however, reported a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020