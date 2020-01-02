7 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Seven people were killed and fifteen others were injured after a bus rolled down from a highway and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred near the Sunderbani town of the district, they added.

The bus was traveling on the Jammu-Poonch Highway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.