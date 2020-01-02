7 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri
Seven people were killed and fifteen others sustained injuries after a bus rolled down from a highway and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said.
Seven people were killed and fifteen others were injured after a bus rolled down from a highway and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred near the Sunderbani town of the district, they added.
The bus was traveling on the Jammu-Poonch Highway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
