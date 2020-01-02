Two women gangraped in West Bengal, 5 held

Two women were allegedly gangraped in separate incidents in West Bengal's North 24 Paragans and North Dinajpur districts, police said on Thursday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the two incidents, they said.

In North Dinajpur, a middle-aged woman was gangraped twice in Kaliaganj area on Wednesday -- once near the hotel where she is employed and again when she was returning home -- a police officer said, quoting the complaint lodged by her. "Two persons have been arrested. We have conducted the medical test and started an investigation into the case," the officer said.

In the second incident in North 24 Parganas district, a woman in her mid-thirties claimed in the police complaint that she was raped by three men, who barged into her house at Bamangachi area of Duttapukar on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The three accused have been arrested.

"A medical test of the woman has been conducted, but that is not for rape. We are investigating whether it was a case of rape...," a senior police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.