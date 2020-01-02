Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:02 IST
BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY
Representative image

In a bid to hard-sell the Modi government's housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved in a bitter contest to win over residents of JJ clusters in the city in view of the approaching Assembly polls.

The hoardings have been put up by the Delhi BJP's JJ Cluster Cell. Each hoarding carries an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan" boldly printed on it. The hoardings invite people to register for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) in order to own two-bedroom houses with water, electricity and sewer connections.

The party is going to open help centers to assist people in registering under the scheme, said Delhi BJP JJ Cluster Cell president Umesh Verma. "We have a target to put up large hoardings of the PMAY in 700 JJ clusters in the city, where around 20 lakh people live," Verma said.

Over 1,000 hoardings have already been installed in different parts of the city including at Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony (Wazirpur), Sanjay Basti (Tughalaqbad), Karpuri Thakur Camp (Kalkaji), Bela Road Basti (Jungpura), and Sant Ravidas Camp (RK Puram), he said. The hoardings will be installed in all the JJ clusters located in 61 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the city, he said.

Large hoardings of the Prime Minister have also been put up by the BJP in unauthorized colonies to popularise the Centre's property ownership scheme. The ruling AAP has also been making efforts to gain the support of slum dwellers, with party head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month launching the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna' for the residents of JJ clusters.

Under the scheme, Kejriwal distributed ownership certificates to 65,000 families living in JJ clusters. The PMAY (Urban) has four components - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), In Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) under which the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry provide central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses.

Verma said help centers will be opened in all JJ clusters from Monday to assist people in filling up requisite forms by producing required documents. JJ Cell teams had also conducted 'padyatras' from November 26 to December 15 in the JJ clusters to make people aware of the Modi government's 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan' scheme, he added. PTI VIT

VIT RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CDS focuses on preparing roadmap for creation of an air defence command

In one of his first decisions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued directions to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create an air defence command to enhance security of Indias skies. He also underlined that efforts will be made t...

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

A labor walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travelers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the countrys longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight. The standoff over...

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in...

Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister

Dubai, Jan 2 AP Bahrain has appointed the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as the countrys next foreign minister, state media reported Thursday.The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrains king named Abdullatif al-Zayani as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020