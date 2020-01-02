Local CPI(M) leader in Kerala held for attacking man

A local CPI(M) leader was on Thursday arrested near here for beating up a man and allegedly knocking him down with an autorickshaw for refusing to give Rs 100 for new year celebrations. Police said the 40-year-old man Senthil Roy, hailing from Parasala, was returning home from work on the night of December 31 when he was attacked by CPI(M)'s Parasala local branch secretary, Pradeep, and some others.

Senthil's mother told media that at least 8 people attacked her son for Rs 100. They also knocked him down using an autorickshaw, she alleged.

Senthil, who suffered serious injuries on the head, has been admitted to the Medical college hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.