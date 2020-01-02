Left Menu
Development News Edition

No cold conditions expected over north India during next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said there will be no cold conditions over the north Indian plains for the next five days as temperatures have increased by 8-10°C in the past three days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:15 IST
No cold conditions expected over north India during next 5 days: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said there will be no cold conditions over the north Indian plains for the next five days as temperatures have increased by 8-10°C in the past three days. "Temperatures over north Indian plains have increased by 2-4°C during the past 24 hours and by roughly 8-10°C during the past 3 days. No Cold day conditions are now expected over North India during the next 5 days. Temperatures over North Indian plains were running roughly between 8-12°C on December 30 which are running today between 18-22°C," IMD tweeted today.

In a slight relief from the dense fog and cold wave that disrupted flight and train operations in north India since the last few days, temperatures rose in the area under the influence of warm moist easterlies from January 1 onwards. IMD also said that the temperature will remain almost normal for the next 3-4 days in the Delhi NCR area.

Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecast department, had said: "There was a layer of clouds over the Delhi-NCR region, which originated from Punjab. This layer has now gone, and sunlight has started to enter the region." "The temperature will remain around 18-19 degrees for 3-4 days, although some clouds may occasionally be present at night, which will not cause any significant effect. The cold wave condition in Delhi NCR has ended," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico vows to stand firm on granting asylum in Bolivia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday pledged to stick by his governments decision to give asylum to several people in Mexicos embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz.Its...

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

Paris, Jan 2 AFP A labour walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travellers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the countrys longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight...

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines, was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in ...

Kenya police say suspected extremists hit 2 buses, killing 4

Kenya police say four people have been killed on Thursday in two ambushes in which passenger buses were fired on by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in the countrys eastern coastal area. In the first attack, three men were killed w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020