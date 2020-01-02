Delhi Metro's Pink Line briefly affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line were briefly affected on Thursday evening due to a "minor signalling issue", a senior DMRC official said. The Pink Line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

"There was a delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations of the Pink Line due to a minor signalling issue. Service on all other lines are normal," the official said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted the information to alert commuters.

Services resumed after a brief delay.

