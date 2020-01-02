Delhi Metro's Pink Line briefly affected due to signalling issue: DMRC
Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line were briefly affected on Thursday evening due to a "minor signalling issue", a senior DMRC official said. The Pink Line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.
"There was a delay in services between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations of the Pink Line due to a minor signalling issue. Service on all other lines are normal," the official said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted the information to alert commuters.
Services resumed after a brief delay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- DMRC
- Majlis Park
- Shiv Vihar
- Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
ALSO READ
DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of all metro stations
Entry, exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House Metro stations in Delhi closed. Interchange facility available; 16 stations now shut: DMRC.
Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi closed, interchange facility available: DMRC.
Entry, exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro closed: DMRC
Jamia Millia Islamia along with four other metro stations closed: DMRC