Yaba tablets worth Rs 2cr seized in Meghalaya, two arrested

The Meghalaya police on Thursday seized a large quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and arrested two persons from East Jaintia Hills district in connection with it, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, an Agartala-bound truck was intercepted at Khliehriat this morning and about 91,000 tablets were seized from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

The truck carrying the tablets, also called Amphetamines or party drugs, entered the state through Jorabad area in Ri-Bhoi district from Assam, the SP said. "Two persons hailing from north Tripura were arrested and a case has been registered," he said.

An investigation has been initiated, he said. About 3, 88,500 ml of liquor was also seized from the truck, the SP added..

