Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air pollution level continues to be alarming in city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:52 IST
Air pollution level continues to be alarming in city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air pollution level in the heart of the city continued to be alarming for the third consecutive day since December 31, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said on Thursday. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 317 (PM 2.5) at Fort William air monitoring station at 8 pm on Thursday, it was 285 at the Victoria Memorial and 280 at Ballygunje during the same time, the official said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301- 400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. The AQI was 318 (PM 2.5) at Fort William during the same time on the previous day during New Year celebrations, the official said. At Victoria, it was 284 on Wednesday.

The AQI in this stretch - covering the revelry zone of Park Street-Princep Ghat-Birla Planetarium-Rabindra Sadan - was 'very poor' (301-400) during December 31 evening. It went up from the 'moderate' category (101-200) on December 26-27 following rains, the official said.

The dip in air quality was caused by a surge in vehicular traffic in the pocket, the official said adding that it is a typical phenomenon during this time of the year and the PCB is taking all measures to contain it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt to impart moral educationin institutions: CM

Stressing on imparting moral education in educational institutions to promote values in society,Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions fro...

Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

Paris, Jan 2 AFP Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.The media...

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show Dancing On Ice, singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history....

Shun violence in speech, action and thought: Naveen to people

Noting that Ahimsa was the greatest gift of Mahatma Gandhi to the world, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the people to shun violence in speech, action as well as in thought. Patnaik said this while addressing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020