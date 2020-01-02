Tribals observe anniversary of Kalinga Nagar firing

Tribals from across Odisha and elsewhere on Thursday assembled at Kalinga Nagar industrial hub in Odisha's Jajpur district to observe the 14th anniversary of the police firing where 14 tribals were killed on this day in 2006. Over 3,000 people led by Vistapan Virodhi Jan Manch (VVJM), the outfit spreading anti-displacement movement since the Kalinga Nagar firing, took out a rally from Champakoila, the spot where the police firing took place 14 years ago.

The rally also went to Veerbhumi, where the deceased were cremated, via Duburi Chhak. The tribals organised a meeting at Ambagadia in which anti-displacement leaders of several organizations vowed to fight any policy that exploits locals.

"We have been paying tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives for the interest of the lives and livelihood of the tribals for the last 13 years. We have been agitating for the protection of water, forest and land," said VVJM secretary Rabindra Jarika. On January 2, 2006, the police had fired on agitating tribals who were protesting against forcible displacement due to the construction of a boundary wall of a corporate house for its 6 million tonne steel plant in Kalinga Nagar.

While 12 persons died on the spot in the firing, 60 others suffered bullet injuries. Later, two of them succumbed. A police constable was also killed in the clash..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.