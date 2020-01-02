Man stabbed during fight in Mangolpuri

A man was stabbed to death and another person injured when they tried to pacify two groups involved in a fight in Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Tilakraj and the injured Gaurav.

Police have nabbed two accused, Rakesh (42) and Pankaj (20), and seized a pistol from their possession, they said. On Wednesday, an altercation broke out between Rakesh's son Aniket and a minor boy in Mangolpuri at around 9 pm which was resolved by the local people.

Later in the night, Rakesh, who has a criminal background, along with his associates, thrashed the boy. When the minor's neighbours Gaurav and Tilakraj intervened in order to pacify the situation, the assailants attacked them.

Tilakraj sustained multiple stab injuries and was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to the injuries. During investigation, an empty cartridge was found at the spot and a case registered.

