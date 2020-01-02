Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man stabbed during fight in Mangolpuri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:34 IST
Man stabbed during fight in Mangolpuri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man was stabbed to death and another person injured when they tried to pacify two groups involved in a fight in Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Tilakraj and the injured Gaurav.

Police have nabbed two accused, Rakesh (42) and Pankaj (20), and seized a pistol from their possession, they said. On Wednesday, an altercation broke out between Rakesh's son Aniket and a minor boy in Mangolpuri at around 9 pm which was resolved by the local people.

Later in the night, Rakesh, who has a criminal background, along with his associates, thrashed the boy. When the minor's neighbours Gaurav and Tilakraj intervened in order to pacify the situation, the assailants attacked them.

Tilakraj sustained multiple stab injuries and was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to the injuries. During investigation, an empty cartridge was found at the spot and a case registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints Special Officers for Disha

The state government on Thursday appointed Indian Administrative Service IAS official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service IPS official M. Deepika, as Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019. The Act is in...

36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the ...

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...

3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur

A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on January 12. The state-level festival, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, aims to enhance the rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020