MHRD accepts Allahabad University VC's resignation

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Friday accepted the resignation of Ratan Lal Hangloo from the post of vice-chancellor of Allahabad University. Hangloo had tendered his resignation after charges of financial and administrative irregularities were levied on him.

Pursuant to his resignation, the registrar and the public relations officer (PRO) also put down their papers. After Hangloo stepped down from the post, Professor Karuna Shanker Mishra took over as acting vice-chancellor of the varsity yesterday. (ANI)

