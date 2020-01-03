There's need for revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is a need for a revolution in technologies which can assist agricultural practices. "There is a need for revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency? We need to find better and faster solutions to the problem of clean drinking water supplies around the country," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress.

The Prime Minister mentioned that he is happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Innovation Index to 52. "Our programs have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments," he said.

"We are continuing our efforts to ensure the 'Ease of doing Science'," he remarked. Modi said that farmers now are able to sell their products directly to the market without being dependent on the middlemen.

"Digital technology, E-commerce, internet banking, and mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly. Today, farmers are getting the required information about the weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance initiatives," he said. The 107th Indian Science Congress is being held from January 3 to 7 at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UASB), GKVK Campus, Bengaluru, focusing on 'Science & Technology: Rural Development'.

The five-day-long event aims to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

