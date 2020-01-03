Left Menu
Piyush Goyal lauds contribution of staffers of his ministers towards 'nation building'

  Updated: 03-01-2020 13:55 IST
Railway and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday applauded the contribution of employees of his two ministries towards "nation building" and said they should work with the same zeal and spirit in the new year to usher in progress and development. In his message, Goyal wished the railway employees on New Year and said 2019 will be remembered for transformational and historical changes in the Indian Railways.

He highlighted how 2019 has emerged as the year of zero passenger fatalities and as a result has become the national transporters' safest year in 166 years. "Railways remains committed to provide the highest standards of safety, speed and service to the passengers.

"To meet the next level of challenges in the coming years, the recent announcement to unify the eight group 'A' services of railways will help promote smooth working, expedite decision making and create a coherent vision of the organisation," he said. In his message to the staffers of the Commerce and Industry ministry, Goyal said it was the collective efforts of all that saw India improving its ranking to 63rd in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and was among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row.

He also listed other achievements of the ministry. "I encourage all of you to continue working with the same zeal and spirit for a new year to usher in progress and development, and creating a brighter and better tomorrow for all of us," he wrote.

