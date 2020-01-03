TMK demands police action on remarks against Thevar leader

The Tamil Nadu Munnetra Kazhagam onFriday demanded police action against those allegedlydemeaning Hindu Gods and freedom fighter late PasumponMuthuramalinga Thevar in the social media

The TMK said in a press release that a protest under thefounder of the outfit S K Saamy Thevar was held recently herepressing for police action on the issue

Muthuramalinga Thevar is a revered figure in the TamilNadu, especially in the southern parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.