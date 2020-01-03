TMK demands police action on remarks against Thevar leader
The Tamil Nadu Munnetra Kazhagam onFriday demanded police action against those allegedlydemeaning Hindu Gods and freedom fighter late PasumponMuthuramalinga Thevar in the social media
The TMK said in a press release that a protest under thefounder of the outfit S K Saamy Thevar was held recently herepressing for police action on the issue
Muthuramalinga Thevar is a revered figure in the TamilNadu, especially in the southern parts of the state.
