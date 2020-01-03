Pak Army violates ceasefire in Poonch district

The Pakistan Army on Friday opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

Officials said Pakistani troops fired from small arms and lobbed mortars in Krishna Ghati sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

