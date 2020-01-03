3.4-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of five kilometers in northeast of Lahaul and Spiti, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. On Thursday, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes shook Lahaul-Spiti at 7.38 pm. No loss of life or property was reported.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.