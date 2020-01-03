Woman accuses police officer of rape in Odisha

A married woman has accused a police officer of raping her at his residence on the pretext of solving a case against her family, a senior Odisha minister said on Friday. The woman lodged a complaint with the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pipili on Thursday night.

The accuse ASI is posted at Balanga police station and an investigation has been started, he said. The SDPO of Pipili is investigating the matter, Odisha's Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra, said.

"Action will be taken against the cop on the basis of the SDPO's investigation report," Mishra told reporters here. Meanwhile, the police have detained the accused ASI for interrogation.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that the ASI raped her at his residence three months ago on the pretext of resolving a case against her family, a police officer said. The 30-year-old woman also alleged that the ASI had threatened to put her behind bars if she opened her mouth.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Puri district, P Arun Kumar Jena, is monitoring the investigation process. Recently, the police had arrested six persons, including a former police constable Jitendra Sethi, on charge of gang-rape of a minor girl in Puri town.

The police have filed a charge sheet against the accused within 20 days of the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.