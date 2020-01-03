J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The ceasefire violation took place at 12:15 pm when Pakistani forces resorted to firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the same area.

