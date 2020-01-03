UP: 21 cows electrocuted at Banda village

At least 21 cows were electrocuted in a government-run gaushala at Khaptiha Kala village here on Friday morning, a senior official said. The incident took place at Kanha Pashu Ashrey Kendra in Tindwari Development block when the cows came in contact with a wire, District Magistrate Hiralal said.

Terming it an accident, the DM said the matter would be probed after the registration of a case. Bajrang Dal office-bearer Prabhakar Singh Chandel, however, said the responsibility of the 'gaushala' was been given to a private non-governmental agency and its manager had kept the fodder under an electricity pole where the cows were standing when the wire fell on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.