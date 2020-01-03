Cricketer Sharma lays foundation for stadium, training centre

Cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday laid the foundation stone for a cricket stadium and training centre at 'Heartfulness Institute' headquarters near here. He met the spiritual master Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness at its global headquarters in Kanha Shantivanam at Chegur, Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Named as 'Rohit Sharma Cricket Stadium,' the facility would help the young Heartfulness practitioners to hone their cricketing skills, the release said. The day-long trip of Sharma included getting oriented to Heartfulness meditation practises, it said.

"As soon as I entered Kanha Shantivanam, I felt an environment of positivity. Its very true when you are close to nature there is so much positivity and meditation will be more impactful. My experience with heartfulness meditation has been amazing and I felt so light and so positive," the release quoted Rohit Sharma as saying. "There is so much negativity around and we need to increase positivity and meditation can certainly help," Sharma said.

Heartfulness is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as Sahaj Marg or the Natural Path. It originated at the turn of the 20th century and was formalised with the founding of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India, according to the release.

