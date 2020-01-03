Kota children deaths: NHRC sends notice to Raj govt

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over the death of more than 100 infants at a state-run hospital in Kota in December, officials said on Friday.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has issued a notice to the chief secretary, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The commission said the notice was issued to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

