Drug peddler arrested under Public Safety Act in J-K's Samba

A notorious drug peddler was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act and arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Friday, officials said. Due to repeated involvement in drug smuggling activities, Surjeet Singh alias Sanju's dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba and forwarded to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, who formally issued the order of his detention under the Act, they said.

Under the PSA, a person can be detained up to two years. The detention warrant was executed by a team of Ghagwal police station and the accused has been lodged in Hiranagar sub jail, the officials informed.

Singh, a resident of Gurha Slathia in Vijaypur block of the district, was involved in five cases of criminal activities including drug smuggling cases and posed grave threat to the public, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.