Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug peddler arrested under Public Safety Act in J-K's Samba

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:56 IST
Drug peddler arrested under Public Safety Act in J-K's Samba

A notorious drug peddler was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act and arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Friday, officials said. Due to repeated involvement in drug smuggling activities, Surjeet Singh alias Sanju's dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba and forwarded to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, who formally issued the order of his detention under the Act, they said.

Under the PSA, a person can be detained up to two years. The detention warrant was executed by a team of Ghagwal police station and the accused has been lodged in Hiranagar sub jail, the officials informed.

Singh, a resident of Gurha Slathia in Vijaypur block of the district, was involved in five cases of criminal activities including drug smuggling cases and posed grave threat to the public, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-SL T20I will be a dress rehearsal for Rajasthan's IPL games here: ACA bosses

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sundays India-Sri Lanka T20I as a curtain-raiser, ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season. Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming s...

TMC asks councillors to shun luxury and reach out to masses

The Trinamool Congress leadership on Friday asked party councillors to shun luxury and reach out to the masses ahead of the crucial Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC elections slated this year. According to the TMC sources, the party has a...

UPDATE 2-French police shoot dead man near Paris after fatal stabbing - TV

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and seriously wounding two more, a French broadcaster reported. The attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about 8...

FACTBOX-Key ministers in Austria's incoming coalition government

Austrias conservative Peoples Party OVP led by Sebastian Kurz has struck a coalition deal with the Greens, paving the way for Kurzs return to power and the left-wing Greens to enter into government for the first time. Below are profiles of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020