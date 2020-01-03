Two minors among six held for teenage girl's rape in Meghalaya

Six persons, including two minor boys, were arrested on Friday on the charge of gangraping a teenage girl in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said. According to a complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl's family, she was returning home from a community feast on January 1, when a group of seven offered her company.

As all of them hailed from her village, the girl agreed, following she was allegedly attacked and taken to an isolated place by the group and gangraped, Superintendent of Police Lakador Syiem said. A cognizable case has been registered under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP stated.

"Six accused, including the two minor boys, were arrested by a team of officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) D Moksha, based on the complaint filed by the girl's family on Thursday, while a manhunt hunt has been launched for the seventh man," Syiem told reporters here. Four of them were produced before a local court, which was yet to give its order, while the two minors appeared before the Juvenile Justice board, which directed that the boys be sent to a remand home.

CW Lyngdoh, the deputy SP (crime), said the girl's medical examination has been conducted and she was currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital. "We have decided to treat it as a special case. The matter will be investigated under the supervision of a gazetted officer," Lyngdoh said, adding that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Child Welfare Committee, Jowai, have been asked to provide support and rehabilitation to the teenager..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.