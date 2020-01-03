Prisoner shot dead inside Vaishali district jail in Bihar; 5

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called upon his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latters residence here. After the meeting, Soren said they discussed public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadm...
India on Friday strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. The External Affa...
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL has launched IMO-2020 compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil VLSFO for shipping industry ahead of the deadline of January 1. The launch took place here on Thursday by the Chairman and Managing Direc...
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran should refrain from any provocation, speaking after a U.S. air strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.Macron also said in his statement that he had held talks with Russia...