Truck driver held with 85 kg poppy in J-K's Udhampur

A truck driver was arrested with 85 kg of poppy in his possession on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Friday, police said. Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said a police party had placed a checkpoint on the highway at Jakhani for frequent checking of vehicles.

During one such checking, the police party intercepted a truck and recovered 85 kg of the contraband from the vehicle during the search, he said. The accused Showkat Ali was arrested on the spot and a case was registered at Udhampur police station, the SSP said adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.