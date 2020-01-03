Villagers in Arunachal declare forest area as conservation

People of Chug village in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have declared nearly 100 sq km of their forest area as conservation area and banned commercial extraction of timber and firewood from the area. The villagers have also banned hunting of wild animals from the forest area, the Chug village head said.

The area was recently surveyed by World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF-India) to study the biodiversity using camera trap and sign survey where nearly 18 mammals, 21 birds and 6 butterflies were found which includes rare and endangered species like Red panda, Takin, Musk deer, Himalayan Monal and Satyr Tragopan. With the support of scientific research and data, a management plan would be made and put in practice by the villagers that would guide them for extraction and usage of natural resources of the forest area in a sustainable way to save for future generation, a WWF official said.

WWF senior project officer Pema Wange said, "We are exploring livelihood activities for the villagers which will be an incentive for conservation of forest and wildlife. The important animals such as Red panda, Takin, Musk deer and Asiatic Black bear have to be conserved as their existence will ensure our existence possible." The forest with rich faunal species will keep our Phu (God) happy so it brings good luck to us and we can stay healthy and happy, Chug 'gaon burha' (village head) Tsering Khandu said. Dirang additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dr Dargey said conservation is the only mantra which can make the human race survive in the planet.

"I laud the effort of WWF-India to make people of the area realize their responsibilities and duties towards nature and harmonious coexistence that they have been practising since generations," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.