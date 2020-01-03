Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villagers in Arunachal declare forest area as conservation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:24 IST
Villagers in Arunachal declare forest area as conservation

People of Chug village in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have declared nearly 100 sq km of their forest area as conservation area and banned commercial extraction of timber and firewood from the area. The villagers have also banned hunting of wild animals from the forest area, the Chug village head said.

The area was recently surveyed by World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF-India) to study the biodiversity using camera trap and sign survey where nearly 18 mammals, 21 birds and 6 butterflies were found which includes rare and endangered species like Red panda, Takin, Musk deer, Himalayan Monal and Satyr Tragopan. With the support of scientific research and data, a management plan would be made and put in practice by the villagers that would guide them for extraction and usage of natural resources of the forest area in a sustainable way to save for future generation, a WWF official said.

WWF senior project officer Pema Wange said, "We are exploring livelihood activities for the villagers which will be an incentive for conservation of forest and wildlife. The important animals such as Red panda, Takin, Musk deer and Asiatic Black bear have to be conserved as their existence will ensure our existence possible." The forest with rich faunal species will keep our Phu (God) happy so it brings good luck to us and we can stay healthy and happy, Chug 'gaon burha' (village head) Tsering Khandu said. Dirang additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dr Dargey said conservation is the only mantra which can make the human race survive in the planet.

"I laud the effort of WWF-India to make people of the area realize their responsibilities and duties towards nature and harmonious coexistence that they have been practising since generations," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh plea filed in SC challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A fresh plea has been filed by an NGO in the Supreme Court challenging the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, claiming that it is violative of fundamental rights granted under the Constitution and needs to be set aside. The plea...

J'khand CM calls upon Kejriwal, discusses education & health initiatives taken by AAP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called upon his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latters residence here. After the meeting, Soren said they discussed public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadm...

India strongly condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak

India on Friday strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. The External Affa...

Andhra: HPCL launches Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil for shipping Industry

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL has launched IMO-2020 compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil VLSFO for shipping industry ahead of the deadline of January 1. The launch took place here on Thursday by the Chairman and Managing Direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020