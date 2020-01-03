Two held for beating up three men over parking dispute in south Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly beating up three men in south Delhi during a parking dispute, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Chinmaya Sejwal and Hitesh, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding a quarrel at Prem Singh Parking, Lado Sarai, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police rushed to the spot where they met one Abdul Zain Khan, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia, Okhla.

Khan said the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday when he was sitting in his car along with his friends Rajesh and Tarun at Prem Singh Parking after attending a birthday party of their colleague. When they were about to move from the place, three men came near his car and started knocking at the window pane of the car and hurled abuses.

The complaint said the accused were drunk and they had quarrelled over the parking issue. When the complainant and his friend objected to it, the accused attacked them, police said.

Khan and Rajesh were medically examined at AIIMS Trauma Centre and on Khan’s complaint, a case under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Saket police station. The vehicle of the accused has also been seized, police said, adding they are investigating all the allegations levelled by the complainant.

